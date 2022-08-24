St. Louis-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs second. Nico Hoerner singles to left center field. Patrick Wisdom walks. Nico Hoerner to second. Rafael Ortega singles to shallow infield. Patrick Wisdom to second. Nico Hoerner to third. Yan Gomes reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Rafael Ortega out at second. Patrick Wisdom to third. Nico Hoerner scores. Nelson Velazquez doubles to deep left field. Yan Gomes to third. Patrick Wisdom scores. Zach McKinstry grounds out to second base, Nolan Gorman to Brendan Donovan. Nelson Velazquez to third. Yan Gomes scores. Nick Madrigal grounds out to shortstop, Tommy Edman to Brendan Donovan.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 3, Cardinals 0.