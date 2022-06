Cardinals first. Tommy Edman flies out to center field to Jarren Duran. Brendan Donovan strikes out swinging. Paul Goldschmidt singles to shallow left field. Nolan Arenado homers to left field. Paul Goldschmidt scores. Nolan Gorman grounds out to shallow right field, Bobby Dalbec to Kutter Crawford.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 2, Red sox 0.

Cardinals second. Tyler O'Neill singles to right center field. Dylan Carlson doubles to right field. Tyler O'Neill scores. Harrison Bader pops out to Bobby Dalbec. Andrew Knizner pops out to shallow infield to Rafael Devers. Tommy Edman grounds out to second base, Xander Bogaerts to Bobby Dalbec.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 3, Red sox 0.

Red sox second. Xander Bogaerts singles to left field. Trevor Story strikes out swinging. Franchy Cordero walks. Xander Bogaerts to second. Bobby Dalbec singles to center field. Franchy Cordero to third. Xander Bogaerts scores. Jackie Bradley Jr. grounds out to second base. Bobby Dalbec out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 3, Red sox 1.

Cardinals fourth. Nolan Gorman homers to center field. Tyler O'Neill grounds out to third base, Rafael Devers to Bobby Dalbec. Dylan Carlson grounds out to shallow right field, Trevor Story to Bobby Dalbec. Harrison Bader doubles to deep left field. Andrew Knizner grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Bobby Dalbec.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 4, Red sox 1.

Red sox fourth. Xander Bogaerts called out on strikes. Trevor Story singles to right field. Franchy Cordero grounds out to shallow infield to Paul Goldschmidt. Trevor Story to second. Bobby Dalbec walks. Jackie Bradley Jr. walks. Bobby Dalbec to second. Trevor Story to third. Kevin Plawecki walks. Jackie Bradley Jr. to second. Bobby Dalbec to third. Trevor Story scores. Jarren Duran grounds out to shallow infield, Nolan Arenado to Paul Goldschmidt.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cardinals 4, Red sox 2.

Cardinals sixth. Nolan Gorman strikes out swinging. Tyler O'Neill homers to center field. Dylan Carlson walks. Harrison Bader singles to shallow infield. Dylan Carlson to second. Andrew Knizner walks. Harrison Bader to second. Dylan Carlson to third. Tommy Edman singles to center field. Andrew Knizner to second. Harrison Bader scores. Dylan Carlson scores. Brendan Donovan reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Tommy Edman to second. Andrew Knizner to third. Fielding error by Bobby Dalbec. Paul Goldschmidt singles to center field. Brendan Donovan to third. Tommy Edman scores. Andrew Knizner scores. Nolan Arenado singles to right field. Paul Goldschmidt to second. Brendan Donovan scores. Nolan Gorman flies out to deep center field to Jarren Duran. Paul Goldschmidt to third. Tyler O'Neill walks. Nolan Arenado to second. Dylan Carlson called out on strikes.

6 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Cardinals 10, Red sox 2.

Cardinals ninth. Tyler O'Neill singles to left field. Dylan Carlson strikes out swinging. Harrison Bader singles to right field. Tyler O'Neill to second. Andrew Knizner doubles to deep right center field. Harrison Bader to third. Tyler O'Neill scores. Tommy Edman called out on strikes. Brendan Donovan flies out to left center field to Franchy Cordero.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 11, Red sox 2.