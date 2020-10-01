https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/St-Louis-7-San-Diego-4-15610839.php
St. Louis 7, San Diego 4
Recommended Video:
|St. Louis
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|7
|13
|7
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|Wong 2b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Edman 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Carlson lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Molina c
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Pham dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|DeJong ss
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Cronenworth 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Carpenter dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Nola c
|2
|0
|0
|2
|O'Neill pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Fowler rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Grisham cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|402
|000
|001
|—
|7
|San Diego
|111
|001
|000
|—
|4
E_Edman (1). DP_St. Louis 1, San Diego 0. LOB_St. Louis 12, San Diego 9. 2B_Carlson (1), DeJong (1), Molina (1), Wong (1), Pham (1). 3B_Cronenworth (1). HR_Goldschmidt (1). SB_Carlson (1). SF_Carpenter (1), Hosmer (1), Nola 2 (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Kim
|3
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Helsley
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Cabrera
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gallegos W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|A.Miller H,1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes S,1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|Paddack L,0-1
|2
|1-3
|8
|6
|6
|0
|1
|Strahm
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stammen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pagán
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Pomeranz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Richards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rosenthal
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
HBP_Johnson (DeJong), Cabrera (Cronenworth), A.Miller (Cronenworth).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Cory Blaser; Second, James Hoye; Third, Bill Miller; Right, Rob Drake; Left, Doug Eddings.
T_3:53.
View Comments