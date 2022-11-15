St. John's 91, CCSU 74

Momoh 3-4 3-4 9, Amos 5-11 1-2 14, Rodgers 3-6 0-0 7, Scantlebury 8-13 0-0 18, Snoddy 3-6 0-0 8, Ostrowsky 0-4 0-0 0, Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Sweatman 4-6 1-1 9, Holloway 0-0 1-2 1, Breland 1-1 0-0 2, Limric 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 6-9 74.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute