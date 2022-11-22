St. John's 78, Temple 72

Jones 6-15 0-1 14, Soriano 7-10 1-2 15, Alexander 2-9 2-2 6, Curbelo 4-14 4-5 13, Mathis 7-10 2-2 16, Addae-Wusu 1-5 0-0 2, Stanley 4-4 0-0 8, Storr 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 32-69 11-14 78.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute