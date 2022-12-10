St. John's 64, New Hampshire 51

Daniels 5-17 0-0 11, Tutic 4-6 2-2 10, Woodyard 2-3 0-0 5, Herasme 6-11 0-0 14, Johnson 2-11 0-0 5, Baker 3-13 0-0 6, Moore 0-4 0-0 0, Derry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-66 2-2 51.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs