St. Francis (Pa.) 87, LIU 68

Delancy 4-6 2-2 10, Greene 0-6 2-2 2, Johnson 2-6 3-4 7, Maletic 6-13 3-6 20, Washington 6-17 3-3 15, Ndiaye 2-3 1-4 5, Burns 1-2 2-2 5, Cook 1-3 2-2 4, Bailey 0-1 0-0 0, Booker 0-0 0-0 0, Kamich 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 18-25 68.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships