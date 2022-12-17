St. Francis (NY) 67, Hartford 51

Grisby 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 5-9 0-0 11, Higgins 6-11 5-6 20, Moreno 4-7 0-0 10, Wilcox 1-5 0-0 2, Clarke 3-6 2-2 8, Howell-South 2-8 3-4 8, Bethea 1-3 2-2 4, Sagnia 0-1 2-2 2, Quartlebaum 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 14-16 67.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies