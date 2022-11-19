St. Bonaventure 81, Bowling Green 68

Agee 0-2 0-0 0, O'Neal 2-5 0-0 4, Ayers 8-15 2-5 18, Curtis 6-14 0-0 13, Metheny 4-12 0-0 10, Turner 4-7 2-2 10, Mills 1-4 2-2 4, Towns 1-2 3-3 5, Lightfoot 1-6 0-0 2, McComb 1-2 0-0 2, Elsasser 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 9-12 68.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute