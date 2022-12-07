St. Bonaventure 61, Cleveland St. 42

Johnson 2-5 4-7 8, Williams 1-6 0-0 2, Y.Hill 2-5 0-0 5, Parker 3-7 1-2 7, Enaruna 1-5 3-6 5, Lowder 1-7 0-0 2, Woodrich 1-3 0-0 2, Price 1-4 1-2 3, Middleton 2-3 1-2 5, Pryor 1-2 1-3 3, Arnett 0-0 0-0 0, Drake 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 15-49 11-22 42.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs