Spence adds 3rd title belt with TKO over WBA champ Ugás STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer April 17, 2022 Updated: April 17, 2022 1:09 a.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Errol Spence Jr. became a three-belt welterweight champion by defending his WBC and IBF titles in a unification bout in front of a home crowd, when his fight against Yordenis Ugás was stopped in the 10th round Saturday night because of the WBA champ's right eye that was almost completely swollen shut.
The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds, but 1:44 into the 10th, referee Laurence Cole sent Ugás to a corner to have his eye checked out by a ringside doctor for the second time. Unlike two rounds earlier, when the fight was allowed to continue, it was stopped this time despite protests by Ugás.
