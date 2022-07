BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Southlake Carroll pitcher Griffin Herring took player of the year honors on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 6A all-state baseball team.

Herring was 13-1 with a 0.24 earned run average in leading the Dragons to the state title. The LSU commit struck out 145 in 87 innings. He had a stretch of 47 1/3 scoreless innings and was 6-0 in the postseason.