EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Nick Fleming had 18 points to lead five Southern Utah players in double figures as the Thunderbirds beat UTEP 82-69 in the second round of The Basketball Classic on Tuesday night.

Dre Marin added 17 points for the Thunderbirds (22-11). Jason Spurgin chipped in 13, John Knight III scored 12 and Harrison Butler had 11.