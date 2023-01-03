Southern U. 77, Texas Southern 76, OT

Reynolds 3-5 4-6 10, Williams 1-7 1-3 3, Byrd 2-7 4-4 8, Etienne 7-11 0-0 18, Whitley 2-6 5-5 9, Lyons 5-14 3-5 16, Jari.Wilkens 1-4 1-2 3, Ndumanya 4-7 1-1 9, Jaro.Wilkens 0-1 0-0 0, Woods 0-2 0-0 0, Allen 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 25-65 20-28 77.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies