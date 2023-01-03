Skip to main content
Southern U. 77, Texas Southern 76, OT

Reynolds 3-5 4-6 10, Williams 1-7 1-3 3, Byrd 2-7 4-4 8, Etienne 7-11 0-0 18, Whitley 2-6 5-5 9, Lyons 5-14 3-5 16, Jari.Wilkens 1-4 1-2 3, Ndumanya 4-7 1-1 9, Jaro.Wilkens 0-1 0-0 0, Woods 0-2 0-0 0, Allen 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 25-65 20-28 77.

TEXAS SOUTHERN (4-10)

Nicholas 6-9 1-6 13, Walker 6-14 2-2 14, Farooq 0-2 0-0 0, Gilliam 2-4 5-8 9, Granger 0-2 0-0 0, Mortle 11-17 9-15 34, Marin 1-7 0-0 2, Craig 2-3 0-1 4, O'Neal 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 28-58 17-33 76.

Halftime_Southern U. 38-27. 3-Point Goals_Southern U. 7-19 (Etienne 4-6, Lyons 3-5, Allen 0-1, Whitley 0-2, Jari.Wilkens 0-2, Williams 0-3), Texas Southern 3-18 (Mortle 3-5, Craig 0-1, Farooq 0-2, Gilliam 0-2, Granger 0-2, Walker 0-2, Marin 0-4). Fouled Out_Whitley, Walker, Farooq. Rebounds_Southern U. 37 (Whitley, Lyons 8), Texas Southern 38 (Nicholas 9). Assists_Southern U. 12 (Byrd 9), Texas Southern 13 (Gilliam, Marin 3). Total Fouls_Southern U. 24, Texas Southern 23. A_2,741 (8,100).

