Southern Cal 77, Arizona St. 69

Morgan 1-2 2-2 4, Ellis 7-16 0-0 18, Johnson 2-5 4-4 8, Peterson 7-11 2-2 19, White 5-10 2-2 12, Dixon-Waters 0-3 2-2 2, Iwuchukwu 5-8 2-2 12, Sellers 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-57 14-14 77.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships