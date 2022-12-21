Skip to main content
Sports

Southern Cal 71, Saint Mary's (Cal) 45

Garrison 3-8 0-0 6, Bamberger 3-10 1-3 8, Dalton 1-7 0-0 2, Hanafin 0-2 0-0 0, Rapp 3-7 0-0 6, Croco 0-0 0-0 0, West 1-4 1-2 3, Kirisome 1-2 0-0 2, Taycee Wedin 4-14 0-0 12, Mastora 1-5 1-2 3, Addison Wedin 1-3 0-0 3, Totals 18-62 3-7 45

SOUTHERN CAL (10-2)

Adika 3-8 6-7 12, Marshall 9-19 0-2 18, Bigby 1-6 0-0 3, Littleton 2-10 5-5 9, Williams 2-7 0-0 4, Love 4-4 1-2 9, Akunwafo 1-2 0-0 2, Doumbia 0-2 0-0 0, Miura 3-8 0-0 9, Perkins 2-5 0-0 5, Totals 27-71 12-16 71

Saint Mary's (Cal) 15 11 8 11 45
Southern Cal 28 4 23 16 71

3-Point Goals_Saint Mary's (Cal) 6-22 (Bamberger 1-4, Dalton 0-2, Hanafin 0-1, Rapp 0-2, T.Wedin 4-10, Mastora 0-1, A.Wedin 1-2), Southern Cal 5-25 (Adika 0-3, Bigby 1-4, Littleton 0-5, Williams 0-2, Doumbia 0-1, Miura 3-8, Perkins 1-2). Assists_Saint Mary's (Cal) 12 (Rapp 4), Southern Cal 20 (Littleton 5, Williams 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Saint Mary's (Cal) 42 (Bamberger 9), Southern Cal 46 (Marshall 15). Total Fouls_Saint Mary's (Cal) 15, Southern Cal 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_304.

More for you
Written By