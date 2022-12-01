Southern Cal 66, California 51

Morgan 4-6 6-6 14, Ellis 2-8 1-1 6, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Peterson 5-8 2-2 14, White 4-8 0-0 8, Dixon-Waters 6-10 3-3 17, Thomas 0-3 3-4 3, Hornery 0-1 0-0 0, Niagu 0-0 0-0 0, Sellers 0-3 0-0 0, Wright 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 15-16 66.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute