Southern Cal 63, Washington 54, OT

Adika 4-6 0-0 10, Marshall 4-10 1-4 9, Sissoko 6-16 3-4 15, Littleton 5-10 8-8 20, Williams 2-4 0-2 4, Akunwafo 0-0 0-0 0, Bigby 1-2 2-2 5, Miura 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-48 14-20 63
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships