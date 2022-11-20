South Florida 66, TCU 59

Brito 5-9 1-1 11, Fankam Mendjiadeu 5-5 0-1 10, Puisis 3-10 0-0 8, Tsineke 6-16 7-8 21, Wilson 3-5 0-0 7, Gonzalez 2-4 0-0 4, Johansson 0-1 0-0 0, Aarnio 0-0 0-0 0, Asensio 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 1-4 2-2 5, Totals 25-55 10-12 66
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute