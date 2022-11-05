South Dakota 20, Missouri St. 13

Missouri St. 3 0 0 10 \u2014 13 South Dakota 7 6 7 0 \u2014 20 First Quarter MOSU_FG Pizano 20, 06:18 SDAK_Lawrence 11 run (Ogamba kick), 01:13 Second Quarter SDAK_Eliodor 44 pass from Bouman (kick failed), 00:57 Third Quarter SDAK_Bell 23 pass from Bouman (Ogamba kick), 02:19 Fourth Quarter MOSU_Mitchell 4 pass from Shelley (Pizano kick), 11:01 MOSU_FG Pizano 37, 02:02 MOSU SDAK First downs 18 18 Rushes-yards 32-99 31-92 Passing 233 235 Comp-Att-Int 23-38-0 17-25-0 Return Yards 44 86 Punts-Avg. 4-45.3 5-41.2 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1 Penalty-Yards 6-42 8-52 Time of Possession 31:54 28:06 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Missouri St., Ja. Wright 16-45, Ke. Latulas 3-24, Ja. Shelley 11-16, Na. Mitchell 1-9, Ce. Manning 1-5. South Dakota, Tr. Theis 24-74, Sh. Lawrence 5-20, Team 2-(minus 2). PASSING_Missouri St., Ja. Shelley 23-38-0-233. South Dakota, Ai. Bouman 17-25-0-235. RECEIVING_Missouri St., Ja. Booker 2-48, St. Moore 2-39, Ty. Scott 4-34, Na. Mitchell 4-28, Ja. Wright 4-28, Te. Owens 2-24, La. Mason 2-13, Ra. Sharpe 1-9, Ke. Latulas 1-5, Ce. Manning 1-5. South Dakota, We. Eliodor 6-97, Ca. Bell 3-54, JJ. Galbreath 2-30, Sh. Lawrence 1-17, Ja. Martens 1-13, Ja. Phelps 1-12, Tr. Theis 2-10, Za. Witte 1-2.