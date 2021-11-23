South Carolina unanimous No. 1 in AP women's hoops poll DOUG FEINBERG, AP Basketball Writer Nov. 23, 2021 Updated: Nov. 23, 2021 1:17 p.m.
South Carolina was the unanimous choice as the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women's basketball poll released Tuesday after a dominant win over then-No. 2 UConn.
The Gamecocks won the inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis women's championship on Monday in the 61st meeting between the top two teams in the AP poll. The AP decided to hold the poll one day so it would reflect the outcome of the game – only the second time since the poll began in 1976 that it has been delayed.