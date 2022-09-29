South Carolina tops SC State 50-10 in game moved for Ian

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Spencer Rattler threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score in South Carolina's 50-10 victory over South Carolina State in a game moved from Saturday to Thursday night because of Hurricane Ian.
Rattler finished with 212 yards, completing 21 of 27 passes including a 5-yard scoring strike to tailback MarShawn Lloyd and an 11-yarder to tight end Austin Stogner, his teammate at Oklahoma, to help South Carolina (3-2) rout the FCS Bulldogs (1-3).