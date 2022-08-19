Source: CBS extends Champions League deal for $250M a year

Antonio Calanni/AP

GENEVA (AP) — The Champions League is staying on CBS in the United States for an additional six years with parent company Paramount paying $250 million a year to renew its prime European soccer rights through 2030, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.

That's an increase of 250% from the previous deal, starting in the 2024-25 season when a new competition format creates a 50% increase in the number of games. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced by Champions League organizer UEFA.