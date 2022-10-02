Soccer world reacts to disaster at Indonesia stadium TALES AZZONI, AP Sports Writer Oct. 2, 2022 Updated: Oct. 2, 2022 1:36 p.m.
1 of8 Soccer fans chant slogans during a candle light vigil for Arema FC Supporters who became victims of Saturday's soccer riots, outside the Youth and Sports Ministry in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Panic and a chaotic run for exits after police fired tear gas at a soccer match between Arema FC and Persebaya in East Java to drive away fans upset with their team's loss left a large number of people dead, most of whom were trampled upon or suffocated. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less
Indonesian soccer fans chant slogans during a candle light vigil for the victims of Saturday's soccer riots, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Panic and a chaotic run for exits after police fired tear gas at an Indonesian soccer match in East Java to drive away fans upset with their team's loss left a large number of people dead, most of whom were trampled upon or suffocated. Dita Alangkara/AP
4 of8 Women weep after receiving confirmation that their family member is among those killed in soccer riots, at a hospital in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Panic at an Indonesian soccer match Saturday left over 150 people dead, most of whom were trampled to death after police fired tear gas to dispel the riots. Dicky Bisinglasi/AP Show More Show Less
Supporters of local soccer club Arema FC throw flowers outside Kanjuruhan Stadium where riots broke out on Saturday night in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Panic at the soccer match between Arema FC and Persebaya of Surabaya city left over 150 people dead, most of whom were trampled to death after police fired tear gas to dispel the riots. Trisnadi/AP
7 of8 A plain-clothed police officer inspects a police car wrecked in soccer riots at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Panic at an Indonesian soccer match Saturday left over 150 people dead, most of whom were trampled to death after police fired tear gas to dispel the riots. Trisnadi/AP Show More Show Less
MADRID (AP) — A minute of silence was observed before soccer matches around the world on Sunday in honor of victims of the disaster at a stadium in Indonesia that claimed at least 125 lives, and top players, coaches and leagues sent condolences and messages of support.
Most of the victims were trampled upon or suffocated as chaos erupted following a game between host Arema FC of East Java’s Malang city and Persebaya Surabaya on Saturday night. Witnesses described police officers beating fans with sticks and shields before shooting tear gas canisters directly into the crowds to stop violence but instead triggering a deadly crush.