Smooth run on bumpy course nets Anthony Olympic moguls title PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer Feb. 6, 2022
1 of11 From left, silver medalist United State's Jaelin Kauf, gold medalist Australia's Jakara Anthony and bronze medalist Anastasiia Smirnva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, pose for pictures after the women's moguls finals at Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Australia's Jakara Anthony celebrates during the award ceremony after winning a gold medal in the women's moguls finals at Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 From left, silver medalist United State's Jaelin Kauf, gold medalist Australia's Jakara Anthony and bronze medalist Anastasiia Smirnva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, celebrate after the women's moguls finals at Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Australia's Jakara Anthony, center, celebrates after winning a gold medal for the women's moguls at Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Australia's Jakara Anthony celebrates after winning the gold medal for the women's moguls finals at Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 From left, Australia's Jakara Anthony, United State's Jaelin Kauf and Anastasiia Smirnva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, pose for pictures after the women's moguls finals at Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Australia's Jakara Anthony celebrates after winning the gold medal for the women's moguls finals at Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Jakara Anthony of Australia made it look almost easy, breezing through the bumps as the last competitor of the night to capture the women’s moguls title at the Beijing Olympics.
Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom sewed up the gold medal Sunday on the Secret Garden Olympic ski course. Her score of 83.09 edged Jaelin Kauf, who was poised to pick up the first gold medal for Team USA at this year's Winter Games.