Smith has 9th double-double in row for No. 5 Baylor women Dec. 8, 2021 Updated: Dec. 8, 2021 3:14 p.m.
1 of9 Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith (1) leaps to grab a rebound over Alcorn State center Bria Broughton (42) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Emil Lippe/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Baylor guard Ja'Mee Asberry (21) shoots a three-pointer in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alcorn State in Waco, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Emil Lippe/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Baylor guard Jordan Lewis (3) dribbles the ball up the floor past Alcorn State guard LaRae Rascoe (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Emil Lippe/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith (1) goes up for a shot while Alcorn State guard Nia McCalphia (3), obscured at left, defends it in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Emil Lippe/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Alcorn State guard Nia McCalphia (3) calls a play while Baylor forward Caitlin Bickle (51) defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Baylor beat Alcorn State 94-40. Emil Lippe/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Alcorn State guard Diamond Hall (15) goes up for a shot while Baylor forward Caitlin Bickle (51) defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Emil Lippe/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had her ninth double-double in a row, Ja’Mee Asberry scored a season-high 20 points while matching her career high with six 3-pointers and fifth-ranked Baylor overwhelmed Alcorn State 94-40 on Wednesday.
Smith, a preseason All-American, had 25 points and 10 rebounds while playing only 20 minutes in the lopsided game. Her nine double-doubles lead the nation, and she has 33 overall in her career.