Slafkovsky disappointed he can't deliver win in Habs' debut

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — In finishing his Canadiens' competitive debut with a near three-minute shift, Montreal's celebrated rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky had more than enough energy to take one long spin around the ice before heading to the locker room.
Rather than being spent from the ice time he had just logged, the first player selected in the NHL draft in July expressed disappointment for failing to make a difference in a 4-3 loss to Buffalo in the opening game of the Sabres six-team prospects tournament on Thursday night.