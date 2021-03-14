Sixers beat Spurs 134-99 in 1st game without injured Embiid

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 23 points, Seth Curry had 21 and the Philadelphia 76ers won their first game since Joel Embiid was lost with an injury, beating the San Antonio Spurs 134-99 on Sunday night.
The Sixers’ hold on the top spot in the Eastern Conference appears tenuous with Embiid out for at least two weeks with a bone bruise on his left knee. Embiid had emerged as an MVP candidate, averaging 29.9 points and 11.5 rebounds in 31 games until he was injured Friday at Washington. Embiid landed awkwardly on his left leg after a dunk, his knee joint appearing to bend slightly forward.