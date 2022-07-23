Singer strikes out career-high 12, Royals beat Rays 6-3

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer struck out a career-high 12, Michael A. Taylor and Bobby Witt Jr. homered off Ryan Yarbrough in a three-run eighth inning and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 on Saturday night.

Singer, a 25-year-old right-hander in his third major league season, allowed two runs — one earned — three hits and two walks in six innings.

With the score 3-3, Taylor hit his sixth home run this season and first since June 25. Witt hit a two-run drive off Yarbrough (0-5), who has given up seven home runs this season.

Witt had three RBIs for the Royals, who stopped a four-game losing streak. Whit Merrifield hit a two-run double in a three-run third.

Scott Barlow (4-2) allowed three hits in two scoreless innings.

Tampa Bay's Luis Patiño gave up three runs and seven hits in four innings. The Rays lost for the second time in eight games.

The Rays rebounded from a 3-0 deficit when Luke Raley hit a run-scoring single in the sixth and Roman Quinn hit a two-run triple in the seventh.

DRAFT DEALINGS

Kansas City agreed to a contract with Viriginia Tech OF Gavin Cross, the ninth overall pick in last weekend's amateur draft.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: Tampa Bay has 16 players on the injured list, second to Cincinnati. Only seven players from the opening day roster have remained active all season.

UP NEXT

LHP Jeffery Springs (3-2, 2.53 ERA) will take the mound for the Rays in the series finale Sunday. LHP Kris Bubic (1-6, 5.87 ERA) is expected to start for Kansas City.

