Sims sparks Ga. Tech to 45-22 upset of No. 21 North Carolina

ATLANTA (AP) — Jeff Sims came off the bench to run for three touchdowns and pass for another, Georgia Tech's defense stifled Sam Howell much of the game and the Yellow Jackets beat a ranked team for the first time in Geoff Collins' three seasons as coach, upsetting No. 21 North Carolina 45-22 Saturday night.
Playing for the first time since he was injured in a season-opening loss to Northern Illinois, Sims replaced Jordan Yates late in the second quarter and ran for TDs of 11 and 1 yards that put Georgia Tech in control — the latter set up by his 38-yard scamper.