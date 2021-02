CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Aamir Simms and Al-Amir Dawes each scored 19 points and Clemson beat short-handed Miami 66-58 on Saturday for its fifth straight victory.

Clemson took the first double-digit lead of the game during a 6-0 run to make it 57-44 with 9:17 to go. Miami scored the next 10 to get within three points at 5:16 but the Hurricanes only made one more field goal the rest of the way.