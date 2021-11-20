Signature win: Thompson-Robinson leads UCLA past USC 62-33 GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer Nov. 20, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for 349 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for two more scores, and UCLA emphatically reclaimed the Victory Bell with a 62-33 victory over Southern California on Saturday.
Kazmeir Allen made two TD catches and returned a kickoff 100 yards for another score in the highest-scoring performance ever by the Bruins (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) in 91 editions of Los Angeles' crosstown showdown.