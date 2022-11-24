Siena 80, Florida St. 63

Fletcher 4-10 3-3 13, McLeod 1-3 1-2 3, Cleveland 6-15 2-4 14, Da.Green 1-9 3-3 6, Mills 4-7 2-3 11, Warley 2-4 3-4 7, Corhen 1-2 5-6 7, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, House 0-2 0-0 0, De.Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 19-25 63.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute