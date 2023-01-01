Siena 70, Fairfield 61

Kellier 3-3 1-1 8, Stormo 7-13 1-1 15, Billups 4-6 2-3 10, McCollum 2-8 2-2 7, Platek 2-3 0-0 4, Eley 5-11 4-6 16, Baer 0-2 0-0 0, Lane 4-5 0-0 8, Tekin 1-1 0-0 2, Gribben 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-52 10-13 70.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies