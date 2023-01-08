Siena 68, Rider 63

James 3-12 3-4 9, Ogemuno-Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Betrand 2-5 3-5 7, Murray 9-17 0-0 20, Powell 3-9 2-2 9, Ingraham 5-6 2-6 12, McKeithan 2-4 0-0 4, Bladen 1-3 0-0 2, Blue 0-0 0-0 0, Benson 0-0 0-0 0, Bakare 0-1 0-0 0, McCall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 10-17 63.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies