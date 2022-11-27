Siena 60, Seton Hall 55

Stormo 5-10 1-2 11, Billups 2-3 5-6 9, Johnson 4-9 2-5 11, McCollum 4-11 5-6 14, Platek 0-2 0-0 0, Baer 0-1 0-0 0, Eley 4-7 2-2 10, Gribben 0-3 0-0 0, Lane 2-3 1-2 5, Tekin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 16-23 60.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute