Sheffield leads Elon past James Madison 82-73

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Marcus Sheffield II had a season-high 31 points to carry Elon to an 82-73 win over James Madison on Saturday. Sheffield was out-dueled by the Dukes' Matt Lewis, who had 33 points.

Sheffield made 10 of 11 free throws. He added nine rebounds.

Hunter Woods had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Elon (6-16, 2-7 Colonial Athletic Conference). Hunter McIntosh added 12 points and 10 assists.

Julien Wooden had 10 points for the Dukes (8-12, 1-8).

Darius Banks, the Dukes' second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 14 points per game, shot only 19 percent in the game (3 of 16).

Elon matches up against Hofstra at home on Thursday. James Madison faces College of Charleston at home on Thursday.

