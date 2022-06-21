Serena Williams wins 1st match of comeback after year away June 21, 2022 Updated: June 21, 2022 5:01 p.m.
EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — As “What A Feeling” boomed around Devonshire Park, Serena Williams strode onto center court at Eastbourne to a standing ovation for her first competitive tennis match in nearly a year.
Around 90 minutes later, fans were on their feet again, celebrating a comeback win for the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion at the Wimbledon warmup event on England’s south coast.