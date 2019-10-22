https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Senators-Stars-Sums-14551943.php
Senators-Stars Sums
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|1—1
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0—2
First Period_1, Dallas, Faksa 2 (Fedun, Janmark), 18:58. Penalties_Chabot, OTT, (tripping), 6:43; Sekera, DAL, (tripping), 13:30.
Second Period_2, Dallas, Pavelski 2 (Benn, Seguin), 10:44 (pp). Penalties_Namestnikov, OTT, (delay of game), 8:43; Pageau, OTT, (interference), 9:15; DeMelo, OTT, (slashing), 14:15; Cogliano, DAL, (holding), 18:33.
Third Period_3, Ottawa, Namestnikov 4 (Brown, Chabot), 18:47. Penalties_Tkachuk, OTT, (cross checking), 7:19.
Shots on Goal_Ottawa 10-3-7_20. Dallas 17-11-15_43.
Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 2; Dallas 1 of 5.
Goalies_Ottawa, Nilsson 0-2-1 (43 shots-41 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 1-3-0 (20-19).
A_17,896 (18,532). T_2:25.
Referees_Tim Peel, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Bevan Mills.
