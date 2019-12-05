Senators-Oilers Sums

Ottawa 0 3 2—5 Edmonton 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Edmonton, Khaira 6 (Draisaitl, Gagner), 14:09. Penalties_Namestnikov, OTT, (slashing), 9:57; Ottawa bench, served by Tkachuk (delay of game), 14:09; Larsson, EDM, (high sticking), 17:20.

Second Period_2, Ottawa, Anisimov 3 (White, Namestnikov), 5:15 (pp). 3, Ottawa, C.Brown 3 (Tierney, Hainsey), 5:27. 4, Ottawa, Ennis 8 (DeMelo, C.Brown), 11:42. 5, Edmonton, Klefbom 2 (Gagner, Neal), 17:37 (pp). Penalties_Khaira, EDM, (hooking), 3:15; Tkachuk, OTT, (holding), 16:12.

Third Period_6, Ottawa, Duclair 11 (Ennis), 1:30. 7, Ottawa, Namestnikov 7 (Ennis, Tierney), 11:47. Penalties_Chabot, OTT, (tripping), 15:12; Draisaitl, EDM, (holding), 15:44; Zaitsev, OTT, (hooking), 16:34; Hainsey, OTT, (closing hand on the puck), 16:49; DeMelo, OTT, (interference), 18:38.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 4-11-10_25. Edmonton 10-9-7_26.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 1 of 2; Edmonton 1 of 7.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 5-8-0 (26 shots-24 saves). Edmonton, Smith 7-7-1 (13-11), Koskinen 10-3-2 (12-9).

A_17,162 (18,641). T_2:28.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Travis Toomey.