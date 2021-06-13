Semyon Varlamov, Islanders beat Lightning 2-1 in Game 1 FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer June 13, 2021 Updated: June 13, 2021 6:15 p.m.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves and the New York Islanders got goals from Mathew Barzal and Ryan Pulock to beat the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Sunday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup semifinals.
Varlamov won his fourth straight playoff start, joining teammate Ilya Sorokin as only the third pair of goaltenders from the same team to have personal winning streaks of at least four games in a single postseason.