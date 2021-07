Mariners first. J.P. Crawford lines out to center field to Juan Lagares. Mitch Haniger singles to left field. Ty France hit by pitch. Mitch Haniger to second. Kyle Seager flies out to deep right center field to Adam Eaton. Mitch Haniger to third. Luis Torrens singles to left field. Ty France to second. Mitch Haniger scores. Cal Raleigh strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 1, Angels 0.

Angels second. Phil Gosselin lines out to left field to Shed Long Jr.. Max Stassi homers to right field. Jose Iglesias flies out to center field to Jarred Kelenic. Adam Eaton doubles to deep left field. Juan Lagares grounds out to second base, Dylan Moore to Ty France.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 1, Angels 1.

Mariners third. J.P. Crawford grounds out to second base, David Fletcher to Jared Walsh. Mitch Haniger doubles to deep left field. Ty France singles to shallow right field. Mitch Haniger scores. Kyle Seager homers to right field. Ty France scores. Luis Torrens grounds out to shortstop, Jose Iglesias to Jared Walsh. Cal Raleigh grounds out to shallow left field, Jose Iglesias to Jared Walsh.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 4, Angels 1.

Mariners seventh. Dylan Moore singles to right center field. Shed Long Jr. singles to center field. J.P. Crawford reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Shed Long Jr. out at second. Mitch Haniger homers to center field. J.P. Crawford scores. Ty France singles to deep left field. Kyle Seager singles to left field. Ty France to second. Luis Torrens called out on strikes.

2 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 6, Angels 1.

Angels eighth. David Fletcher singles to shallow right field. Shohei Ohtani strikes out swinging. Jared Walsh singles to center field. David Fletcher scores. Phil Gosselin flies out to deep right field to Mitch Haniger. Max Stassi flies out to right field to Mitch Haniger.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 6, Angels 2.

Angels ninth. Jose Iglesias strikes out swinging. Adam Eaton singles to left field. Luis Rengifo pinch-hitting for Juan Lagares. Luis Rengifo reaches on a fielder's choice to second base, advances to 2nd. Adam Eaton to third. Throwing error by Dylan Moore. Kean Wong pinch-hitting for Jack Mayfield. Kean Wong called out on strikes. David Fletcher singles to shallow left field, advances to 2nd. Luis Rengifo to third. Adam Eaton scores. Fielding error by J.P. Crawford. Shohei Ohtani singles to center field. David Fletcher scores. Luis Rengifo scores. Jared Walsh singles to deep right center field. Shohei Ohtani to third. Phil Gosselin lines out to deep right center field to Mitch Haniger.

3 runs, 4 hits, 2 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 6, Angels 5.