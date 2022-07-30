Seattle-Houston Runs

Mariners first. Julio Rodriguez grounds out to shallow center field, Jeremy Pena to Yuli Gurriel. Ty France hit by pitch. Kyle Lewis singles to center field. Ty France to second. Eugenio Suarez singles to shallow center field. Kyle Lewis to third. Ty France scores. J.P. Crawford reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Eugenio Suarez out at second. Kyle Lewis scores. Dylan Moore hit by pitch. J.P. Crawford to second. Adam Frazier singles to center field. Dylan Moore to third. J.P. Crawford scores. Sam Haggerty strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 3, Astros 0.

Astros fifth. Aledmys Diaz homers to left field. Mauricio Dubon flies out to center field to Julio Rodriguez. Martin Maldonado singles to center field. Jose Altuve walks. Martin Maldonado to second. Yuli Gurriel flies out to deep right field to Sam Haggerty. Yordan Alvarez grounds out to second base, J.P. Crawford to Ty France.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 3, Astros 1.

Astros sixth. Alex Bregman doubles to left field. Kyle Tucker pops out to Eugenio Suarez. Jeremy Pena flies out to right field to Sam Haggerty. Aledmys Diaz singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Alex Bregman scores. Mauricio Dubon called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 3, Astros 2.

Astros seventh. Martin Maldonado doubles to left field. Jose Altuve doubles to right center field. Martin Maldonado scores. Yuli Gurriel singles to center field. Jose Altuve scores. Yordan Alvarez flies out to deep center field to Julio Rodriguez. Alex Bregman pops out to shallow center field to Adam Frazier. Kyle Tucker pops out to shallow left field to Eugenio Suarez.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 4, Mariners 3.

Mariners ninth. Jesse Winker walks. Adam Frazier singles to shallow center field. Jesse Winker to second. Sam Haggerty strikes out on a foul bunt. Cal Raleigh pinch-hitting for Luis Torrens. Cal Raleigh grounds out to first base to Yuli Gurriel. Adam Frazier to second. Jesse Winker to third. Abraham Toro pinch-hitting for Julio Rodriguez. Abraham Toro singles to right field. Adam Frazier scores. Jesse Winker scores. Ty France strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 5, Astros 4.