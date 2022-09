Mariners first. Julio Rodriguez walks. Ty France strikes out swinging. Mitch Haniger strikes out swinging. Eugenio Suarez homers to right field. Julio Rodriguez scores. Carlos Santana grounds out to shallow infield, Jeimer Candelario to Harold Castro.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 2, Tigers 0.

Tigers second. Eric Haase singles to shallow center field. Kerry Carpenter hit by pitch. Eric Haase to second. Jeimer Candelario singles to left field. Kerry Carpenter to third. Eric Haase scores. Willi Castro reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jeimer Candelario out at second. Kerry Carpenter scores. Riley Greene hit by pitch. Willi Castro to second. Victor Reyes flies out to deep right field to Mitch Haniger. Willi Castro to third. Javier Baez lines out to third base to Eugenio Suarez.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 2, Tigers 2.

Tigers sixth. Harold Castro flies out to shallow left field to Sam Haggerty. Eric Haase singles to left field. Kerry Carpenter singles to right field, tagged out at second, Mitch Haniger to Adam Frazier. Eric Haase to third. Jeimer Candelario singles to center field. Eric Haase scores. Willi Castro lines out to center field to Julio Rodriguez.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 3, Mariners 2.

Mariners seventh. Cal Raleigh lines out to shallow infield to Harold Castro. Adam Frazier triples to deep right center field. Abraham Toro homers to right field. Adam Frazier scores. Sam Haggerty grounds out to shallow infield, Jeimer Candelario to Harold Castro. Julio Rodriguez strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 4, Tigers 3.

Mariners ninth. Cal Raleigh walks. Adam Frazier lines out to left field to Kerry Carpenter. J.P. Crawford strikes out swinging. Sam Haggerty walks. Cal Raleigh to second. Julio Rodriguez singles to second base. Sam Haggerty to second. Cal Raleigh to third. Ty France walks. Julio Rodriguez to second. Sam Haggerty to third. Cal Raleigh scores. Mitch Haniger flies out to deep right field to Victor Reyes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mariners 5, Tigers 3.