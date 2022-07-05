Seattle 95, Indiana 73

Stewart 4-12 4-4 12, Williams 7-9 0-0 14, Magbegor 5-8 2-2 12, Bird 1-7 0-0 2, Loyd 9-19 3-4 25, Lavender 1-6 2-2 4, Talbot 4-6 0-0 9, Charles 5-6 2-2 13, January 0-1 2-2 2, Prince 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 37-76 15-16 95.
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
