Seattle 9, Chicago White Sox 3

|Seattle
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|9
|14
|8
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|Crawford ss
|6
|0
|2
|0
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Haniger rf
|6
|1
|2
|1
|Goodwin cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|France 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Grandal dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Bauers lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Vaughn lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Torrens dh
|5
|2
|2
|4
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moore 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Collins c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fraley cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Mendick 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|González ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|021
|002
|211
|—
|9
|Chicago
|010
|000
|020
|—
|3