Seattle 85, UC San Diego 71

Chatfield 3-3 0-0 6, Udenyi 5-5 0-0 10, Schumacher 2-17 5-8 9, Tyson 12-18 4-8 35, Grigsby 4-11 2-2 14, Rajkovic 1-4 0-0 3, Williamson 0-3 0-0 0, Lloyd 2-3 0-0 6, Reiley 1-1 0-0 2, Levis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 11-18 85.
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1