Seattle 82, Atlanta 72

Hillmon 3-10 3-4 9, Howard 9-30 1-1 23, Parker 6-14 0-0 12, Hayes 4-7 3-4 12, Wheeler 2-7 0-0 5, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Vaughn 1-3 0-0 2, McDonald 2-6 1-2 5, Wallace 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 29-84 8-11 72.
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
Recommended