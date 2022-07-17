Skip to main content
Seattle 81, Indiana 65

Smith 5-13 4-4 15, Vivians 1-8 1-2 3, Egbo 6-10 1-2 13, K.Mitchell 3-10 1-2 8, Robinson 2-7 0-0 4, Cannon 4-6 5-6 14, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Engstler 1-3 0-0 3, Henderson 2-4 1-2 5, Pointer 0-1 0-2 0, T.Mitchell 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 13-20 65.

SEATTLE (81)

Stewart 9-21 3-4 25, Williams 1-5 2-2 4, Magbegor 5-8 0-0 10, Bird 0-3 0-0 0, Loyd 5-14 4-4 15, Talbot 3-3 0-0 7, Charles 6-11 3-4 15, January 1-3 0-0 2, Prince 0-2 3-4 3. Totals 30-70 15-18 81.

Indiana 15 16 17 17 65
Seattle 26 16 13 26 81

3-Point Goals_Indiana 4-24 (Cannon 1-2, Engstler 1-3, Smith 1-4, K.Mitchell 1-5, Pointer 0-1, T.Mitchell 0-1, Henderson 0-2, Robinson 0-3, Vivians 0-3), Seattle 6-25 (Stewart 4-9, Talbot 1-1, Loyd 1-6, Prince 0-1, Bird 0-2, Charles 0-2, January 0-2, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 37 (Smith 9), Seattle 41 (Stewart, Williams 8). Assists_Indiana 14 (K.Mitchell, Robinson 4), Seattle 26 (Bird 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 20, Seattle 21. A_9,970 (15,354)

