Seattle 73, Indiana 57

Hull 2-11 0-0 4, Smith 3-9 2-5 9, Egbo 5-8 4-6 14, K.Mitchell 1-6 0-2 3, Robinson 2-5 0-0 4, Cannon 2-4 2-4 6, Engstler 1-2 0-0 3, Hartley 0-1 0-0 0, Henderson 3-10 0-0 7, Pointer 0-0 1-4 1, T.Mitchell 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 21-61 11-23 57.
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
Recommended